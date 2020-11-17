Cancer screening campaign in villages soon

VIJAYAWADA

17 November 2020 10:47 IST

Machilipatnam MP Vallabbhaneni Balashowry said that a large-scale cancer screening campaign would be taken up in rural areas through a mobile screening centre (bus) in collaboration with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in the coming two years.

Mr. Balashowry held a meeting with District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and other officials at Bandar government hospital on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that BEL has agreed to provide the screening bus, worth ₹3.5 crore, with all facilities upon his request considering the increasing number of cancer cases being detected in Avanigadda, Pamarru, Pedana and other areas in the parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Balashowry said that soon the bus would be sent to Machilipatnam and it will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that BEL would take care of the maintenance of the screening bus for the first year and it will be handed over to the district administration later. The district administration will draw funds from the MPLADs towards the maintenance of the bus, he said.

He said that the bus consists of medical equipment for ultrasound, x-ray, mammography, colposcopy and others to diagnose cancer in addition to staff members including doctors, paramedics, technicians and drivers.

The bus will visit all the villages in the Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency and all the public will be screened for cancer, he said.