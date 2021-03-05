Campaigning intensifies for GMC elections

GUNTUR

05 March 2021 10:55 IST

After the end of withdrawals, 287 candidates in fray; polling on March 10; counting on March 14

After the end of withdrawals, 287 candidates are left in the fray for the elections to the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

The elections are scheduled to be held on March 10 and counting will be taken up on March 14.

Arrangements for counting

The GMC has completed arrangements for counting at the Andhra Christian College.

The YSR Congress Party has fielded 57 candidates in 57 divisions, Telugu Desam Party has fielded candidates in 51 divisions, Jana Sena Party in 25 divisions, BJP in 17 and the Congress in 28 divisions.

Ninety-three independents are in the fray.

Among the major candidates include Kavati Manohar Naidu of the YSRCP (20 division), Kovelamudi Ravindra alias Nani of the TDP from 37th division and Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi of the YSRCP (6th division).

The campaigning has intensified with candidates trying to contact the voters. The enthusiasm has also picked up as the GMC is witnessing an election after more than 15 years.

Mr. Naidu, who is in the race for Mayoral post, has begun an intense door-to-door campaign in his division.

Mr. Naidu, who was earlier floor leader of the Congress, enjoys considerable support and is trying to boost the morale of other aspirants.

On the other hand, the TDP is trying to wrest the GMC and is keen on fighting it out.

The last mayor from the party was Chukka Yesuratnam.

The Jana Sena-BJP combine has also intensified its campaign and the party’s influence might be predominant in Gorantla, Budampadu and Lalpuram areas.

Minister for Home M. Sucharita, YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy, and former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy are campaigning for their supporters.