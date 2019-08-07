Andhra Loyola College students call for use of nuclear energy for peaceful purpose

“Wars only bring destruction and misery while peace can usher in all-round development,” said Rev. Fr. Victor Emmanuel, Principal of Andhra Loyola College (ALC), on August 6.

Addressing the students as part of a lecture on “Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy for Human Development” organised by the Department of Physics to mark Hiroshima Day, the principal shared with them his experience on his visit to the War Memorial at Hiroshima 20 years back.

Resource person T. Srikumar said nuclear energy could be used for peaceful purposes in industry, health, agriculture, food and safety sectors besides space research. He said using Helium III isotope, sea water could be converted into drinking water. There were also selected radio isotopes used for treatment of cancer and gene therapy.

He also pointed out that the BARC and agricultural research institutions had used genetic mutations in new seed varieties that could withstand pest and produce more yield.

‘End wars’

“Peace Solves Problems that War and Hatred Create”, screamed a placard held high by a girl student of Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala.

The placards showcased by her friends had slogans like “No War, We Want Peace”.

The Chemistry Department of the college, in collaboration with Jana Vignan Vedika (JVV), organised a meeting to commemorate atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 in 1945.

Speakers at the meeting called for an end to wars and conflicts across the globe and measures to usher in peace.