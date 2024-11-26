Building permits to be issued via single-window system: Narayana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P. Narayana has said that the State government has decided to issue building construction permits through a single-window system from December 31.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a review meeting of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on Monday. Disclosing the details of what transpired in the meeting, Mr. Narayana said that the government, in an effort to reduce red tape, has decided to do away with the need for builders to make rounds of multiple departments for procuring construction permits and instead put in place a single-window system for building and layout permits.

“Buildings up to 15 metres in height will not require any plan permit. Builders previously had to visit multiple departments, including Revenue, Registration, Fire Safety, Mines, Railways, and Aviation. Now, as part of the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ initiative, all permits will be integrated into a single-window system, thus eliminating the need for builders to run around various departments for months,” Mr. Narayana said.

The MA&UD Minister said that servers of the departments concerned will be integrated with the Municipal Administration Department’s server, and the new system is expected to be implemented on December 31. “Licensed surveyors can apply online for building construction permits, ensuring timely approvals. Any surveyors involved in fraudulent activities would have their licences revoked, and criminal action would be taken against them. A task force has been established to monitor this process continuously online,” he said.

Referring to the construction of the capital city of Amaravati, the Minister said that the Central government had already declared Amaravati as the capital in Parliament, and the State government would take the necessary steps to issue an official gazette notification.

The designs for the five iconic towers, Assembly, and High Court were previously created by Norman Foster & Partners, but the designs and tenders were cancelled by the previous government. Therefore, fresh tenders were called for these buildings, which were awarded to Norman Foster & Partners again. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has approved these designs, and final orders will be issued soon, he said, adding that construction works in the capital region will begin soon.

There are no issues with the World Bank loan, which has already been provided in phases for the project. The Minister confirmed that the World Bank is moving forward with the loan.

