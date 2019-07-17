BSNL workers seek payment of wages

Members of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited(BSNL) Contract Casual Employees and Labour Union in the city on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding payment of wages to contract workers and labourers who have not been receiving their salaries for the past six months.

“Every time we approach the management, they say the mobile network carrier is running in losses because of which they face fund shortage and unable to pay the workers,” said K.P. Ashokbabu, State general secretary, BSNL Contract Casual Employees and Labour Union.

The union leader, in addition to demanding release of payments to the employees, urged both Central and State governments to extend their support to BSNL instead of favouring private mobile connections.