Bridge over Ryves canal at Ramavarappadu to open soon

The bridge on the Ryves Canal connecting Ramavarappadu with the interior areas on the other side . | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

more-in

With the construction of the bridge over the Ryves canal in Ramavarappadu being almost complete, the decades-old dream of the locals for a proper connectivity will be a reality soon.

A part of Ramavarappadu village abutting the Vijayawada urban mandal (VMC) is separated by the canal and a three-foot bridge built several decades ago had been serving as the only means of transportation for the residents in colonies like Sai Nagar, PSR Colony and others.

Two-lane bridge

The colonies now have several apartments and the new two-lane bridge is a boon for them.

Following a demand from locals, the bridge was planned in the late 2000s and a foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajaseskhara Reddy in 2008.

The estimated cost was put at ₹1.25 crore. Precisely 10 years later, it increased multifold to ₹5.14 crore.

The bridge immediately connects the Kolkata-Chennai national highway and the Ramavarappadu railway station that are on both sides of the canal.

In fact, it was supposed to be built before the Krishna Pushkaram in 2016 when the railway station was used to serve the devotees.

However, the proposal materialised only in January 2018 when the tenders were finally called. The foundation stone was laid by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on February 18.

According to officials, the bridge would be ready for use in a week’s time and would be officially inaugurated soon.

The area needs another bridge over the Eluru canal and a road to connect to the Inner Ring Road.