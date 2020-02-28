BPS mela today, tomorrow

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will organise a two-day Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) mela for applicants starting from February 28, Friday.

In a release, the VMC called upon BPS applicants and licensed engineers to make use of the mela during which all pending applications would be looked into and resolved.

The mela will be conducted at the council hall. The government has set February 29 as the last date for clearance of BPS applications.

Under BPS, unauthorised building constructions would be penalised and permitted by the town planning authorities.

Meanwhile, VMC chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspected several properties in the city that needed regularisation under BPS.

He inspected asked officials concerned to make sure that the particulars of deviations mentioned in the BPS application and that in reality are the same.

Mr. Venkatesh directed town planning officials to raze down the unauthorised structures instead of partially removing the roof.