Boy injured in wild boar attack near Satyavedu

Villagers come to rescue on hearing cries for help

A 13-year-old boy was mauled by a wild boar at a forest-fringe village, Rajugunta, in Satyavedu mandal on Sunday morning.

According to information, Leela Prasad was returning home from a provision store in the village when a sounder of wild boars, being chased by stray dogs, rushed towards him. One of the boars attacked the boy, biting him in the thigh. Hearing his agonized cries, the villagers rushed to the spot and drove away the wild boars. He was taken to the government hospital at Satyavedu.

The villagers informed the forest officials that given the proximity of their village to the forest, the wild boars have often raided the area.

Forest Range Officer (Satyavedu) Jaya Prasada Rao said the forest staff had contacted the victim’s parents. He said that steps would be taken to provide due compensation to the victim based on the severity of the injury. After giving sutures on the wound and medication at the area hospital, the boy was sent home.