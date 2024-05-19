Boy booked for ‘hitting’ woman with ball while playing cricket, ‘beaten up in custody’

The Penamaluru police on Sunday registered a case against a 12-year-old boy after a cricket ball hit a woman when children were playing in an apartment.

A police constable took the minor, a student of Class 7, to the police station, where he was allegedly beaten up in custody.

“A case has been registered against the minor following a complaint that a cricket ball hit the neighbour of the same apartment located at Tadigadapa in Krishna district,” said CI of Penamaluru T.V.V. Rama Rao.

“The complainant, G. Padmaja, alleged that the boy hit her with a cricket ball. A case under Section IPC 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) has been registered against the boy,” Mr. Rama Rao told The Hindu.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said an inquiry would be conducted into the complaint against the minor boy.

Meanwhile, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson K. Appa Rao condemned the action against the minor boy.

“The Commission will inquire into the allegations against the boy, and on why the minor was beaten in custody,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Meanwhile, residents protested against the Penamaluru police shifting the boy to the police station.

