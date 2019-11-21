‘Book reading helps one scale greater heights’

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes’ Cooperative Finance Corporation Managing Director Gandham Chandrudu on Wednesday said reading habit helps people scale great heights in life.

‘Success mantra’

Addressing a meeting organised to mark the valedictory of the 52nd National Library Week at Tagore Memorial Library, Mr. Chandrudu said most successful people would tell you that they had been reading books since their childhood and how their reading habit had contributed to their growth.

He said libraries, that spread knowledge to one and all, play an important role in individual progress and also development of the society.

Former journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao, who presided over the meeting, said despite the onslaught of technological modes, libraries would never lose their sheen.

General secretary of Krishna District Writers’ Association Turlapati Kutumba Rao called for effective measures to equip libraries with stocks of latest books.

Library Employees’ Association State president K. Madhusudhan Raju and others were present.