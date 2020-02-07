Book on Telugu folk songs released

Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education K. Hemachandra Reddy on Thursday said Telugu folk literature encompassed a wealth of Telugu language.

Speaking after releasing Janapada Geyallo Srikrishnudu, written by the founder-director of the State Telugu Academy Peta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mr. Hemachandra Reddy said protecting folk literature was like protecting the language.

Mr. Hemachandra Reddy said the Telugu folk literature, the song and the drama were not only very much alive but also they were dynamic and vibrant. He complimented the author Srinivasulu Reddy who went around hundreds of villages to collect folk songs hummed by their households in praise of Venkateswara Swamy, an effort that had lent high standards to the book.

Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy said he had compiled in his book the songs sung on Lord Venkateswara by people living in the hilly terrain. These songs were reduced to oral litarature, he said, adding that he collected them and included them in his book. Excise Department Superintendent Kumaresan, publisher D. Raghavendra Rao and others were present.