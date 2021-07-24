Book on revolts against British written by K.S.S. Seshan is now in Telugu

Telangana State Telugu Akademy published the book

The book titled ‘The early anti-British revolts in Andhra 1766-1857’, written by K.S.S. Seshan, a retired history professor at University of Hyderabad, is now available in Telugu.

The English original, published in 2018, has been translated into Telugu as ‘Andhra – Hyderabadullo British Vyathireka Thirugubatlu’ and published by the Telangana State Telugu Akademy, Hyderabad, as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Prof. Seshan, who hails from Chittoor district, highlighted a number of hitherto unknown anti-British revolts both in Andhra as well as the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad prior to the great revolt of 1857, commonly known as the ‘first war of independence’.

The book elaborately discusses the revolt by Zamindars in the coastal Andhra, the Palegars in Rayalaseema and the violent incidents witnessed in the Hyderabad dominion. The revolt of Mahipath Ram in Hyderabad in 1808 finds a place in this book, apart from details on the various treaties signed by the British with the Nizams through which they acquired territories like the Circars and the Ceded districts, as well as Chittoor and Nellore from the Nawab of Arcot in 1801.