Bollineni gets nod for new courses

Bollineni Medskills of GEMS Hospital, Srikakulam, got permission from the AP government to introduce new five courses from the academic year 2020-21, according to the institution's centre head Ch. Nageswara Rao.

The new courses such as perfusion technology, renal dialysis technology, emergency medicine technology, naeuro physiology and respiratory therapy courses would provide jobs for students, he said.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that Bollineni Medskills was a non-profit organisation and it was established to serve students of the rural areas. Admissions details can be obtained over phone No. 7995013422