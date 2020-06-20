Vijayawada

Boat control room opened at Nagarjuna Sagar

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar on Friday inaugurated a boat control room at the Nagarjuna Sagar launch station.

It is among the nine boat launching stations opened by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy across the State.

It is manned by staff trained to monitor movement of boats through high-end binoculars and security personnel. They will issue permissions for operating boats.

The Collector went round the boating area and gave several instructions to ensure a smooth and safe ride to passengers.

He also took part in a video conference with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

