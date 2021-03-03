BJP will face drubbing in Assembly elections: Narayana

VIJAYAWADA

03 March 2021 10:39 IST

They are deeply involved in corruption, says CPI national secretary

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has asserted that people are up in arms against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and that they will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP in coming elections, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Narayana said in view of the changing political scenario in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be washed out in elections in Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam. Elections will begin in the five States from March 27 and the results will be out on May 2.

The alliances against the BJP in those States would form governments, he claimed. The BJP leaders were deeply involved in corruption, he alleged.

Referring to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, Mr. Narayana extended support to the State bandh on March 5. All political parties have to join the issue and put up a united struggle, he said.

Local body polls

Referring to polls to local bodies, he sought to know why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of local bodies elections if Rajanna Rajyam was being implemented in letter and spirit.

Why was the YSRCP craving for unanimous polls? Why were there attacks on Opposition parties' candidates and leaders? he asked.