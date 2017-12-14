BJP team meets CM

A delegation of the BJP, led by its State president and Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu, discussed the latest developments involving the Polavaram project and other issues at a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday ahead of their visit to Delhi on December 19 and 20.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Haribabu said his party MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the State were going to request the Central government to remove the obstacles in the construction of the Polavaram project and to intervene in various inter-State disputes that affected A.P.

He said efforts would be made to get funds under the special financial assistance announced by the Centre and for the establishment of the proposed railway zone with Visakhapatnam as the headquarters.

Maintaining that there were no differences between the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Haribabu said the Union Ministers concerned were keen on giving what all had been promised to A.P. and that the alliance would obviously be shown by the detractors as strained.

As far as the Polavaram project was concerned, the BJP leaders would meet Nitin Gadkari and ask him to help in overcoming the hurdles.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, MP Gokaraju Gangaraju and MLC P.V.N. Madhav were present.

It may be noted that Mr. Naidu had suggested to the BJP MLAs during the recent Assembly session to meet their leaders in Delhi to get the issues faced by Andhra Pradesh resolved, particularly in getting the special package implemented in an expeditious manner.