BJP seeks ban on online games

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to take necessary steps and impose a ban on online rummy and other games.

Mr. Reddy said that the youth were being misguided by the advertisements issued by the online gaming companies. The youth were being lured by attractive advertisements issued by the online gaming companies, which were promising lucrative returns on investment they make. Even educated youth have become addicted to online betting.

The addicted were resorting to anti-social activities and economic offences, while a few of them attempted suicide. The parents were worried about the future of their children.

The Telangana State has banned the online game rummy in 2017. The State government should take a cue from Telangana and ban online rummy and other betting games, he added.