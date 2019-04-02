Vijayawada

BJP has few known faces in fray for LS polls in State

Kanna, Purandeswari, Manikyala Rao are prominent names

The BJP, which aims at emerging as a viable alternative to the TDP and the YSRC, has only a handful candidates familiar to the electorate in the Lok Sabha (LS) and the Assembly constituencies. Of the 25 LS constituencies, only three have prominent faces.

They are State president Kanna Lakshminarayana who is taking on his old foe Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and TDP’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu in Narsaraopet and Daggubati Purandeswari locking horns with veteran TDP leader late M.V.V.S. Murthy’s grandson Bharat, Jana Sena Party (JSP)’s V.V. Lakshminarayana (former CBI Joint Director) and YSRCP’s M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

Both Mr. Lakshminarayana and Ms. Purandeswari had long stints in the Congress with the latter working as a Union Minister twice.

The third prominent LS candidate is Pydikondala Manikyala Rao who was the MLA from Tadepalligudem. He is contesting from Narsapuram in the place of sitting MP Gokaraju Gangaraju.

On the Assembly front, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju stands out as its face being the floor leader in the Assembly representing the Visakhapatnam north. He is taking on Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP’s K.K. Raju.

Mr. Raju is the only one of the four BJP MLAs who continued as MLAs till the House was prorogued (former Ministers Kamineni Srinivas, Manikyala Rao and Akula Satyanarayana resigned).

Pulusu Janardhan, former mayor (Congress) of Visakhapatnam, is contesting from Gajuwaka against JSP president Pawan Kalyan, sitting TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP’s Tippala Nagi Reddy.

Comments
