BJP flays ‘high-handed’ behaviour of police

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has condemned the alleged rude behaviour of the police with his party’s Vizianagaram district president Reddy Pavani during the agitation against the vandalising of the idol of Lord Rama at Ramateertham, on Saturday. He stated in a press release that Ms. Pavani was slightly injured as the police knocked her away and took many protesters into custody.

The BJP leader alleged that the government was maintaining a stoic silence even as the Hindu temples were attacked. If such incidents recurred, the BJP would organise State-wide agitations, he warned.

