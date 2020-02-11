Vijayawada

BJP conspiracy on quota, says Sailajanath

PCC president Sake Sailajanath has said that the Supreme Court directive that the government was not bound to provide reservation for appointments and promotions to public posts was “unfortunate”.Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that the SC, ST and Minorities would be denied Constitutional protection. This was part of a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS, Mr. Sailajanath alleged.

