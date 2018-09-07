BJP alleges major scam in Fisheries department

BJP national spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Thursday alleged a major scam running into thousands of crores in the Fisheries Department.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP Rajya Sabha member alleged that Andhra Pradesh State was witnessing a ‘corrupt rule’. Be it the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, construction of houses, Neeru-Chettu, Adarana, Amaravati construction or the PD accounts, all the programmes were steeped in corruption, he alleged.

He said now a scam of thousands of crores had surfaced in the AP Fish Farmers’ Development Agency and AP Fisheries Corporation.

Speaking about PD accounts, he said the TDP Government had credited ₹51,000 crore in 53,000 accounts it had generated. The Government had claimed that the amount of ₹2,700 crore from these accounts was spent on the welfare of the fishing community. Expressing doubts if such a big amount was really spent for the purpose, he demanded that the government make public the details of the beneficiaries.

He alleged that with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu encouraging corruption, the entire administration in the State had turned corrupt and accused the government of using Amaravati as a cash cow to generate funds for the ensuing elections. He said it had joined hands with the contractors in inflating figures of various projects.

The BJP leader said very soon he would reveal the names of the leaders resorting to corruption in the State.

He said the TDP had “bought over” 23 MLAs from the Opposition party and the Speaker remained a mute spectator.

BJP State leaders Venkata Subbaiah, Sanyasi Raju and others were present.