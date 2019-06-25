Bike taxi riders and passengers zoom sans helmets

Drivers working for online transportation network companies like Rapido and Ola bikes are seen riding sans helmets and their customers are without protective them, which is mandatory.

“In cities like Visakhapatnam and Bangalore, the police is strict about the helmet rule but here neither the police nor the general public take the rule seriously,” said M.V. Prasad, Manager, Rapido. Mr. Prasad also said most of the customers and even the drivers decline wearing helmets saying it will lead to hair fall and that is it uncomfortable in this heat.

Rising popularity

The bike taxi services, that have witnessed a rapid increase in the city within a year, attract as many as 3,00,000 lakh customers annually.

It is compulsory for two-wheelers drivers to wear helmets conforming to the regulations of the Bureau of Indian StandardsUnder Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Yet, resistance against safety headgear has always been high, putting the their and and their customers’ safety at stake.

Dodging the rule

“Last week, I was denied a helmet by the driver and was asked to trust his driving skills instead,” said Goutham Krishna, who is a regular user of the bike service apps.

At the end of every trip, the apps, in their customer feedback portal, ask whether they have been offered a helmet and a skull cap. To avoid being pulled up unnecessarily, the drivers request the customers to claim that they have received the mandatory items.

‘No honest feedback’

“If the customers are honest with their feedback, it helps us track down the driver and impose penalties on them. In most cases, the riders also do not give serious feedback which makes it difficult for us to track the driver’s performance,” said an Ola official.

In a rally held on May 15, Rapido, a bike taxi firm and the city police distributed 70 helmets in a bid to spread rider safety awareness. Ironically, the drivers under this app itself are the first ones to break this rule.

(EOM)