Bhavani Island sans boatingactivity sees dip in footfall

The auspicious Karthika masam is here. Fun lovers set off to destinations away from the concrete jungle with their picnic baskets and nestle in the lap of the nature.

The picturesque Bhavani Island, a property of the AP Tourism perched on the River Krishna, turns into a hot favourite for picnickers going on the traditional ‘vana bhojanams’ during this festive season. Families and friends unite forming big groups for collective fun.

Traditionally people in Vijayawada city have been going to the vast stretches of mango orchards scattered in the suburbs. But ever since the Bhavani island was developed by the Tourism wing, this destination has been wooing a large number of revellers, especially in the weekends.

The A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), cashing on the high demand for the island resort during this period, rolls out special packages of food and entertainment. The place throbs with life as people come in droves moving away from the daily rigmarole to rejuvenate themselves.

But this year the island resort wears a deserted look as all boating activity has been suspended in view of the frequent flooding of the River Krishna. The boats have been taken off the river also because of the ghastly boat capsize in the River Godavari that claimed many lives and caught the authorities off guard.

Inspections

The nearly 200 boats, both private and those belonging to the AP Tourism, are being inspected by a special committee constituted by the government and represented by officials of the departments of Water Resources, Revenue, AP Ports and Tourism.

Taking lessons from the boat incident that has apparently exposed several loopholes in the way the water sports function in the State, the government now intends to take every step with utmost care. “We may be losing revenue and people may be disappointed to find Bhavani Island going out of their reach during this festive season, but safety is paramount. We will restore boating activity once we get the green signal from the government,” said Praveen Kumar, Principal Secretary, Tourism.

Berm Park

Meanwhile, the conference hall and the lush green lawn of the Berm Park have been witnessing constant flow of visitors who do not mind spending time in the verdant surroundings sans boating or cruising on the river.