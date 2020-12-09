Bharat Bandh total, peaceful

CITU leaders and activists staging a protest as part of Bharat Bandh in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

09 December 2020 09:14 IST

Policies being adopted by Modi government at Centre draw flak

The call for Bharat Bandh evoked good response both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Tuesday with active participation of almost all trade unions such as AITUC, INTUC, CITU, and IFTU. The bandh has an impact on normal life due to non-availability of the transport services, including APSRTC buses.

The bandh was by and large peaceful in both districts, thanks to the eleventh hour support from the YSRCP government.

Though the ruling party extended its support to the agriculture reforms, the party decided to support the bandh apparently keeping in view the bypoll in Tirupati, according to sources.

Advertising

Advertising

INTUC-Vizianagaram district president Modili Srinivasa Rao alleged that the agriculture reforms were initiated to benefit the corporate sector. AITUC leader Bugata Ashok, CITU Vizianagaram district general secretary T.V. Ramana thanked the people for extending their wholehearted support to the bandh while saying that the common people would be the ultimate victims with the agriculture reforms.

In Srikakulam, the bandh was total and peaceful. Parties and trade unions like CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) New Democracy, and CITU organised rallies and protests.

CITU leader D. Govinda Rao said the bandh was aimed at protecting the interests of farmers as well as traders. The bandh has an impact on the production of all industries including pharmaceutical companies of Pydibhimavaram industrial zone. Although the bandh was proposed only for four hours, the companies felt the heat from early morning with little attendance of workers. The employees’ buses which are operated from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram to industrial zone of Pydibhimavaram in Srikakulam district were stopped from the early morning.

AP Lorry Owners’ Association president M. Janakiram Reddy said that the transport sector was also the victim of the policies of the Narendra Modi government at Centre.

He said the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and agriculture reforms would have a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities.

Leaders of YSR Congress Party and Congress Party separately condemned the polices of the Union government. YSR Congress Party Srikakulam district president Killi Kruparani said the party was in forefront in protection of the interests of farmers.

Srikakulam district Congress president Boddepalli Satyavati said that all sections of society were happy only during the Congress regime.

The Srikakulam Granite and Trailer Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association suspended the movement of vehicles on the National Highway near Tekkali of Srikakulam district in support of the bandh.

Association president Chinnala Venkata Satyanarayana urged the Union government to come with an exclusive policy to protect the transport sector stating that it was the major victim following rise in oil prices, bad road conditions and hefty penalties imposed by transport authorities.