Energy efficiency measures to get a fillip

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has agreed to provide the Indo-Swiss energy-efficient building technology for the State government’s affordable housing project through the newly introduced Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings (Residential ECBC) without any financial burden on the government. It will also extend financial support as grant-in-aid to various sectors.

In a release, AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) chief executive officer A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that BEE in a communication to AP Transco Chairman and Managing Director N. Srikant, its director-general Abhay Bhakre said that BEE wants to promote energy efficiency measures aggressively in key sectors like housing, hospitals, schools and RWS schemes.

He said RECBC focuses on the components like roof, walls and windows of a building and will directly impact heat loss, natural ventilation, daylight availability and reduction in electricity consumption.

The release further stated that BEE has also agreed to support the implementation of energy efficiency measures in nine government teaching hospitals out of 22 hospitals in the State as a pilot project.

Mr. Srikant said that Residential ECBC would be implemented with the support of the Municipal Administration Department and BEE and a workshop would be conducted on the same on August 26 and 27 in the city for stakeholders.