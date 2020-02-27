‘Become job-givers’

Principal of RVR & JC College of Engineering K. Srinivasu on Wednesday said instead of becoming job-seekers, students should think of becoming job-providers in future.
He was addressing a national-level awareness programme on the various schemes and activities undertaken by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and affiliated bodies such as the National Small Industries Corporation and Khadi and Village Industry Commission.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.