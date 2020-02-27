Vijayawada

‘Become job-givers’

Principal of RVR & JC College of Engineering K. Srinivasu on Wednesday said instead of becoming job-seekers, students should think of becoming job-providers in future.

He was addressing a national-level awareness programme on the various schemes and activities undertaken by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and affiliated bodies such as the National Small Industries Corporation and Khadi and Village Industry Commission.

