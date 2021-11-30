Basic policing, hard work is a must for every police officer, says outgoing Police Commissioner

Mr. Srinivasulu has worked in different wings including Intelligence and anti-naxal operations

Outgoing Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu advised young police officers to follow basic policing for success in a ceremonial parade organised at the Armed Reserve Grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasulu, who joined the Police Department as DSP and served in various districts in different cadres in the United Andhra Pradesh, said the young officers should do basic policing such as allotting beats, patrolling, visible policing, regular monitoring of law and order, maintaining vigil on criminals, visiting police stations and review on investigation of cases to find success.

“I am very fortunate to serve the people as a police officer and happy to work for about five years as Vijayawada Police commissioner. Police extended good services during the pandemic and about 986 personnel lost their lives due to COVID-19.” the Police Commissioner said.

Mr. Srinivasulu, who retired on Tuesday, added that he was satisfied with his 35 years of service. The outgoing officer has worked in different wings including Intelligence and anti-naxal operations.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) V. Harshavardhan Raju, D. Mary Prasanthi, B. Udaya Rani, Babu Rao, Additional DCPs, ACPs and other officers were among those who gave farewell to Mr. Srinivasulu.