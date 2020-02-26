Bapu Museum work comes to a standstill

G.V.R. Subba Rao

‘₹1.6 crore released by State govt., its share, yet to materialise’

An “inordinate delay” in the release of funds by the State government has apparently impacted works on Bapu Museum in the city. The Archaeology Department is unable to complete works, including the audiovisual room, and opening the museum to the public poses a challenge for it.

“The State government has to release mere ₹ 1.60 crore. We are hoping that the funds will be released before the end of this financial year,” says a senior official who did not want to be quoted.

According to information, the Archaeology Department has taken up the project under the Museum Grants Scheme. The total cost is pegged at ₹ 8 crore. Of this, the Centre has released ₹3.20 crore and ₹1.6 crore in two spells till date. The Centre will release another tranche only if the State government releases its share of 20% which comes to ₹1.6 crore. As a result, funds to the tune of ₹3.20 crore are pending, sources say.

“The State government, on paper, had released its share of 20% a month ago, but the funds are yet to flow into the department kitty. We have managed to complete nearly 95% of the work till date. The museum can be opened before summer only if the funds are released now, ” the official says.

The Bapu Museum houses more than 1,100 antique objects and artefacts, some of them dating back to prehistoric times. The museum will showcase antiquities, arms and weapons, coins, paintings, sculptures and others of the Victoria Museum and those collected recently.

The construction of the building for the archaeological museum adjacent to the 131-year-old Victoria Jubilee monument on the premises of the museum (erstwhile Victoria Jubilee Museum) began in 2013 and was finished in 2016 barring the interiors.