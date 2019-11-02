Bapatla hosted first Andhra Conference in 1913

The coastal town of Bapatla has a place in the formation of Andhra Pradesh and the town has given birth to Linguistic States Policy. In the first Andhra Conference held in the year 1913, the leaders demanded a separate State for all Telugu speaking people.

The conference held at Bapatla was a landmark in the struggle for the creation of separate States on linguistic lines. The Telugu people’s urge for separate statehood was first forcefully displayed at the conference and Andhra Pradesh was the first State in the country to be formed on linguistic lines.

Deputy Speaker of Assembly, Kona Raghupati, said at a meeting held here on Friday that the Andhra movement originated in Bapatla in 1913 and after four decades of struggle, Andhra State came into being on October 1, 1953, with the martyrdom of Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu.

Director General of AP Human Resource Development Institute, D. Chakrapani, said that Bapatla played a keyrole in separate Andhra movement.

Forum for Better Bapatla Secretary P.C. Sai Babu said Swami Sitaram,who belong to this area, sat for fast on to death on August 15, 1951 for separate State. But after 10 days, he has withdrawn the fast due to the intervention of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The Deputy Speaker garlanded the photos of Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu and Swami Sitaram.

Town Hall secretary K.S.T. Sai, Bapatla Education Society academic adviser K. Vijaya Kumar,, U.V. Rama Rao, R. Anji Raju, B. Subba Rao, Municipal Commissioner Sravan Kumar, MDO Radha Krishna, N/ Prakasha Rao, G/ Santoshamma, Ch. Narayana Reddy, Ch. Pardhasaradhi, Artist G.V.K. Venkateswara Reddy and others participated.