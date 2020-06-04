Vijayawada

Bank cashier siphons off ₹1.56 crore

A cashier working in Punjab National Bank’s Nuzvid branch in Krishna district allegedly siphoned off ₹1.56 crore cash by managing the financial transactions through inactive accounts. The cashier has been identified as G. Raviteja.

The police registered a case on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by Chief Manager Nageswara Rao .

According to the Nuzvid police, Raviteja allegedly deposited the cash belonging to the bank into the inactive accounts. Later, he reportedly diverted the cash to select accounts through which he withdrew it. The accused is reportedly absconding.

The police registered a case and investigation is on. The bank alos has launched an internal investigation to recover the money.

