Bandh hits normal life partially in Kurnool, Anantapur

The deserted Anantapur bus station on Tuesday.

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

09 December 2020 09:11 IST

Shop owners voluntarily downed their shutters in the morning, but everything returned to normalcy by noon

Normal life got partially affected with the Left parties organising massive rallies in Kurnool and Anantapur districts and stopping all vehicular traffic for a brief period on the National Highway on Tuesday morning.

Shop owners voluntarily downed their shutters in the morning, but everything returned to normalcy by noon. With the State government supporting the call for Bharat Bandh, all government offices were closed and APSRTC buses did not come out of the garages. Some people were seen waiting for the buses in Anantapur district, but autorickshaws and private vehicles plied normally with none stopping them anywhere.

Some autorickshaws stopped service for a couple of hours in the morning, but the lorry movement on the NH-44 was normal. The Communist Party of India (ML) activists staged dharna at the Gandhi Chowk in Kurnool and Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee member M.A. Gafoor and Rythu Sangham leader Jagannatham joined a road blockade in front of the Kurnool new bus station in the morning. At Nandyal, Left Parties organised a rally and vehicular traffic got affected for some time and shops remained closed till noon

Anantapur CPI(M) District Secretary V. Rambhupal led a rally of 400 activists in the city opposing the three farm laws and seeking immediate repeal and the traffic was blocked on the Subhash Road for an hour. Some of the activists forcibly closed the hotels and banks that were open near Tower Clock.