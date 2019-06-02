Ban on plastic comes into force at 23 rythu bazaars

In a bid to check the pollution, the Krishna administration has imposed ban on the sale and usage of plastic carry bags in all the 23 rythu bazaars in the district.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Saturday stressed the need of implementing the plastic ban following the ‘Swachh Krishna drive’ during which huge quantity of plastic waste was found dumped in irrigation channels of the river in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. In early May, Mr. Imtiaz initiated the river cleaning drive.

‘Swachh Krishna’

“The ban on the use and sale of plastic bags is being implemented strictly. The clean-up drive undertaken at various canals in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam has witnessed deposition of huge plastic waste in canals,” a release quoted the Collector as saying. On Saturday, people and government officials undertook the drive at 14 locations in Gudivada town and its surrounding areas as a part of the ‘Swachh Krishna’ initiative.