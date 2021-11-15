Balotsav will bring out talent among children, says Collector

VIJAYAWADA

15 November 2021 07:16 IST

Tummalapalli Kalakshetram was abuzz with activities and events as hundreds of children attended Balotsav-2021, organised on the occasion of Children’s Day on Sunday.

Organisers arranged food court, flower show, kids zone, pet show, handicrafts exhibition, expo on forest produce and games such as balloon shooting, bull ride, toss the ball and other amusement events.

Students from different schools welcomed Collector J. Nivas, Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar, Sub-Collector G. Suryasai Praveenchand and other officers with traditional dance and other performances.

Advertising

Advertising

After garlanding the portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and inaugurating the event, the Collector said the theme of Balotsav is to bring out the hidden talents among the children. He appreciated officials of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), SSA and Education departments for arranging stalls and events.

“Its our duty to raise awareness among the children on environment, science, culture, protein diet, games and sports and fine arts,” said Mr. Nivas and asked parents and teachers to focus on moulding them into good citizens.