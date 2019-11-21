Badminton association ex- secretary arrested

Former secretary and CEO of Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association Karanam Punnaiah Chowdary was arrested and produced in court on Tuesday after charges of misappropriation of the Association funds were reportedly proved against him.
‘Funds diverted’
A statement released by the office of the City Police Commissioner on Wednesday said cases were booked against Mr. Chowdary and a few others following a complaint of alleged misappropriation of the association funds, lodged by the senior vice-president of the association T. Narayana Reddy.
Investigation on
Based on the investigation so far, it had been established that funds to the tune of ₹1.25 crore had been allegedly diverted by Mr. Chowdary to his personal bank account.
Further investigation is on to establish the names of other accused persons.
