Backlog posts for differently-abled will be filled up: Minister

Minister for Women, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare Taneti Vanita has said that the government has introduced new schemes for the welfare of the differently-abled.

She inaugurated the 211th Louis Braille birth anniversary celebrations organised by the State government at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Saturday.

Ms. Vanita said that all the backlog posts in government departments allotted for the differently-abled, including the visually-impaired, would be filled up by the end of March in a special drive, for which orders have already been issued.

She said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had also instructed the department to give pension to the visually-impaired irrespective of the blindness percentage. The previous governments had sanctioned pensions to the visually-impaired persons who had more than 40% blindness, she said.

The government also announced special hostels and pre-matric scholarships in addition to other schemes, she said.

About Braille, Ms. Vanitha said that every person should draw inspiration from him as he had come up with a solution despite facing odds.

Vijayawada Central MLA M. Vishnu said that the State government had introduced the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme for early detection of ailments with due priority to preventing blindness among children.

Mr. Vishnu said that all arrangements were being made to set up a Braille Press in the State.

Women Development and Child Welfare department Principal Secretary K. Damayanthi said the concerns of the visually-impaired candidates studying and taking part in recruitment drives would be taken to the notice of the government.

A.P. Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation Managing Director G.C. Kishore Kumar, Visually-Impaired Persons Association president Ravindrababu and others took part.