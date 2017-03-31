Back to school for Jagan, Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy indulged in a verbal duel in the Assembly on Thursday over their educational background and English language skills.

Visibly irritated by some questioning by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the circumstances under which the alleged question paper leak took place in the Narayana High School in Nellore, Mr. Naidu said: “A person [Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy] who cannot reveal his educational qualifications and institutions in which he studied has no right to cast aspersions on the government. It appears, he [Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy] did not write any examination, and hence has little understanding of the procedures thereof.” Mr. Naidu said he held a master’s degree in Economics from the Sri Venkateswara University and an M.Phil. Mr. Reddy replied that he studied in the Hyderabad Public School and was a first class student in the SSC, Intermediate and graduation. “I did not come from a school where the kind of poor English spoken by the Chief Minister is taught. Mr. Naidu had discontinued PhD. He is now mocking at me by spreading lies,” Mr. Reddy said.