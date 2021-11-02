B. Tech graduate, his friend arrested in ‘honey trap’ case

NUZVID (KRISHNA DT.)

02 November 2021 01:12 IST

Accused slit throat of the victim, took away his gold ornaments and car, say police

The Mylavaram police arrested two persons on charge of luring a person with the voice of a woman on a social media group, and robbing him after slitting his throat at Pulluru village in Krishna district.

The accused have been identified as V. Dayakar alias Kittu, a B.Tech graduate, and B. Praneeth, both natives of Vijayawada. They allegedly lured Y. David to an isolated place on October 25. They allegedly attacked him with a blade, took away his gold chains, rings and car, before pushing him into Polavaram canal at Kavuluru village near Kondapalli.

Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal formed three teams with Mylavaram, Reddygudem and G. Konduru police personnel to trace the accused.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu on Monday said that Dayakar, the owner of a private firm, had allegedly cheated many unemployed people on the pretext of providing jobs.

Cases have been registered against Dayakar at Penamaluru, Suryaraopeta, Satyanarayanapuram, Vuyyur, Krishnalanka police stations and in Visakhapatnam.

Dayakar allegedly opened an account in the name of ‘Durga’ on a social media platform and sent friend request to the victim who accepted it. Dayakar introduced himself as Sindhu, a software engineer from Mumbai and had been in touch with David for the last two years, the police said.

On October 25, David told Dayakar that he was going to attend a party in Guntur. Dayakar asked David to wait at a petrol pump at Mylavaram and that he would pick up the latter from there. When David came to the petrol pump in his car, Dayakar and Praneeth told him that they were friends of Sindhu, the Nuzvid DSP said.

The accused allegedly took David to Merusumilli village, slit his throat with a blade, took away gold ornaments and pushed him into Polavaram canal thinking that he was dead. They escaped in the victim’s car.

However, David who fell into the bushes survived and the villagers took him to a hospital. Later, he lodged a police complaint. The police recovered the car, gold ornaments, a blade and gloves purportedly used during the offence, the DSP added.