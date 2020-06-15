B. Sreenivasulu assumes charge as police commissioner in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

15 June 2020 16:38 IST

Bathini Sreenivasulu, a 1998 batch IPS officer, on June 15 took charge as new Commissioner of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate from Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who has been transferred.

Mr. Sreenivasulu, who was working as Additional Commissioner has been elevated as Commissioner. He has earlier served as police commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, the new city police chief said he will try to minimise response time and focus on basic policing to control anti-social elements in the commissionerate.

Responding to a query on cyber crimes and online frauds, Mr. Sreenivasulu said there was a rise in online cheating cases and stressed the need for creating more awareness on activities and modus operandi of the fraudsters.

Steps will be taken to check drug-related and rowdy activities in the commissionerate as also on solving traffic and other problems in Vijayawada, he said.

Later, Mr. Sreenivasulu held a meeting with DCPs, Addl. DCPs, ACPs and other officers in the commissionerate and reviewed the situation.