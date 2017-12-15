Awareness programme on ‘Monkey Day’ held

An awareness programme on the importance of monkeys and their role in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem was organised jointly by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi, Green Environment Service Society and Visakha Zoo Lovers to mark Monkey Day here on Thursday. The programme was attended by students of AS Raja Women’s College and visitors at the zoo park. S. Vijaya Kumar, founder president of Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi and chairman of Vijay Nirman Company was the chief guest for the event. An interactive programme was held at the zoo to highlight the need to protect monkeys, apes, lemurs and tarsiers. Asst. curator K. Uma Maheswari, V.V. Sirisha, president of Green Environment Service Society participated in the programme.

eom