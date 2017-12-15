Vijayawada

Awareness programme on ‘Monkey Day’ held

A monkey in a playful mood at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

A monkey in a playful mood at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

An awareness programme on the importance of monkeys and their role in maintaining a balance in the ecosystem was organised jointly by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi, Green Environment Service Society and Visakha Zoo Lovers to mark Monkey Day here on Thursday. The programme was attended by students of AS Raja Women’s College and visitors at the zoo park. S. Vijaya Kumar, founder president of Paryavarana Margadarsi Vaisakhi and chairman of Vijay Nirman Company was the chief guest for the event. An interactive programme was held at the zoo to highlight the need to protect monkeys, apes, lemurs and tarsiers. Asst. curator K. Uma Maheswari, V.V. Sirisha, president of Green Environment Service Society participated in the programme.

eom

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2019 4:42:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/awareness-programme-on-monkey-day-held/article21666442.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story