Awareness programme for World Heart Day to be organised in Vijayawada on September 29

The Hindu’s Future India Club, in association with the city’s Andhra Hospitals, to organise it

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 27, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu’s Future India Club, in association with the city’s Andhra Hospitals, will organise an awareness programme on the occasion of World Heart Day, observed on September 29 every year. The theme of World Heart Day this year is ‘Use heart for every heart’.

World Heart Day is an opportunity for everyone to stop and consider how best to use their heart for humanity, nature and for oneself, the World Heart Federation observes. Beating cardiovascular disease (CVD) is something that matters to every beating heart.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Interactive session

Andhra Hospitals will conduct an awareness camp for the public at their Heart and Brain Institute on Nakkal Road on Thursday morning. Experts in the field will highlight the theme of WHD and the need for awareness of heart diseases. Andhra Hospitals chief of children’s services P.V. Rama Rao will speak on neonatal and paediatric issues related to the heart while senior cardiologist J. Sreemannarayana will speak about maintaining a healthy heart in all ages. Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist K. Vikram and Cardiothoracic surgeon D. Dileep will also speak. The programme is open to all and participants can take part in an interactive session with the doctors. Andhra Hospitals Chief Marketing Officer Nagendra Babu will also take part in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app