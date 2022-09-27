Awareness programme for World Heart Day to be organised in Vijayawada on September 29

The Hindu’s Future India Club, in association with the city’s Andhra Hospitals, to organise it

The Hindu’s Future India Club, in association with the city’s Andhra Hospitals, to organise it

The Hindu’s Future India Club, in association with the city’s Andhra Hospitals, will organise an awareness programme on the occasion of World Heart Day, observed on September 29 every year. The theme of World Heart Day this year is ‘Use heart for every heart’.

World Heart Day is an opportunity for everyone to stop and consider how best to use their heart for humanity, nature and for oneself, the World Heart Federation observes. Beating cardiovascular disease (CVD) is something that matters to every beating heart.

Interactive session

Andhra Hospitals will conduct an awareness camp for the public at their Heart and Brain Institute on Nakkal Road on Thursday morning. Experts in the field will highlight the theme of WHD and the need for awareness of heart diseases. Andhra Hospitals chief of children’s services P.V. Rama Rao will speak on neonatal and paediatric issues related to the heart while senior cardiologist J. Sreemannarayana will speak about maintaining a healthy heart in all ages. Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist K. Vikram and Cardiothoracic surgeon D. Dileep will also speak. The programme is open to all and participants can take part in an interactive session with the doctors. Andhra Hospitals Chief Marketing Officer Nagendra Babu will also take part in the programme.