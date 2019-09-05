Vijayawada

‘Awareness needed on legal services’

High Court Acting Chief Justice C. Praveen Kumar speaking at a programme in Guntur on Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice of High Court Justice C. Praveen Kumar has said that the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) has been vested with powers to award compensation to the victims of domestic violence, abuse at work places and physical torture.

Addressing judges, members of State Legal Services Authority and DLSAs on Wednesday, Justice Praveen Kumar said awareness on victims’ compensation had been so low in the State that only ₹1.60 crore had been paid to the victims as against ₹6 crore allotted by the NLSA.

He said that more awareness should be created on the provisions of compensation. “In cases of marital disputes, settlement can be brought by reconciliation of husband and wife,” he said.

State Legal Services Authority secretary Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, District and Sessions Judge Hariharanath Sharma and DLSA secretary L Tejovathy were present on the occasion.

