Vijayawada

Awards for The Hindu lensman

A.P. Speaker giving away prize to Ch.V.S.Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, Chief Photographer of The Hindu at World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A.P. Speaker giving away prize to Ch.V.S.Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, Chief Photographer of The Hindu at World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Sunday.  

more-in

The Hindu’s chief photographer in Vijayawada, Ch. V.S. Vijaya Bhasakara Rao bagged four awards and prizes in different photography competitions conducted on the eve of World Photography Day.

Mr. Rao won third prize and consolation prize for his photographs in the competition conducted by Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi. He received the same at the ceremony organised in the city on Sunday.

In another competition conducted by A.P. Photojournalists Association, Mr. Rao won the first prize. Mr. Rao was honoured with ‘Best Photojournalist Award’ by the Print & Electronic News Journalists Association of A.P. (PENJAAP), which is conducting the award ceremony on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 10:38:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/awards-for-the-hindu-lensman/article29131320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY