Awards for The Hindu lensman

The Hindu’s chief photographer in Vijayawada, Ch. V.S. Vijaya Bhasakara Rao bagged four awards and prizes in different photography competitions conducted on the eve of World Photography Day.

Mr. Rao won third prize and consolation prize for his photographs in the competition conducted by Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi. He received the same at the ceremony organised in the city on Sunday.

In another competition conducted by A.P. Photojournalists Association, Mr. Rao won the first prize. Mr. Rao was honoured with ‘Best Photojournalist Award’ by the Print & Electronic News Journalists Association of A.P. (PENJAAP), which is conducting the award ceremony on Monday.