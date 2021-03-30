Autism Therapy Centre inaugurated

VIJAYAWADA

30 March 2021 00:56 IST

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz inaugurated Hyderabad-based Pinnacle Bloom Network’s Autism Therapy Centre at Labbipet in the city on Monday.

Pinnacle Bloom Network (PBN), which is a chain of child development and rehabilitation facilities offering speech therapy, special education, physiotherapy and others to children with special needs, set up its first centre in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said that the centre will play an important role in rehabilitating children with developmental issues.

Such facilities will prepare the children with autism to maximize their independence and be a part of mainstream society, he said.

PBN founder and chief strategist Sreeja Reddy Saripalli said that the facility will provide clinical care along with compassion and motivational guidance to autistic children to help them become self-sufficient.

PBN has a free national helpline number 9100181181 where the needy would be provided guidance and information about speech therapy, special education, behavioural therapy and others.