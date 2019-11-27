Australian vice-consul inaugurates solar unit at old-age home

Australian Consulate in Chennai vice-consul and chairman of the Direct Aid Programme Andrew Collister inaugurated the rooftop solar power unit at the Dandamudi Veera Raghavaiah and Sarojini Devi Home for the Aged at Gosala near here on Tuesday.

The 10 kwp solar unit was set up under the Direct Aid Programme (DAP) funded by the Australian government.

Mr. Andrew, speaking on the occasion, said that enabling the old-age home with the solar unit was a great initiative.

B. Keerthi, president, Vasavya Mahila Mandali, which runs the old-age home, said that they spend about ₹90,000 to ₹1,00,000 towards payment of electricity bills for the home annually and the solar unit is going to help them save expenditure.

The solar unit was established at a cost of about ₹6.3 lakh provided by the Australian government under DAP.