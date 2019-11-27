Australian vice-consul inaugurates solar unit at old-age home

Australian Consulate in Chennai vice-consul and chairman of the Direct Aid Programme Andrew Collister inaugurated the rooftop solar power unit at the Dandamudi Veera Raghavaiah and Sarojini Devi Home for the Aged at Gosala near here on Tuesday.
The 10 kwp solar unit was set up under the Direct Aid Programme (DAP) funded by the Australian government.
Mr. Andrew, speaking on the occasion, said that enabling the old-age home with the solar unit was a great initiative.
B. Keerthi, president, Vasavya Mahila Mandali, which runs the old-age home, said that they spend about ₹90,000 to ₹1,00,000 towards payment of electricity bills for the home annually and the solar unit is going to help them save expenditure.
The solar unit was established at a cost of about ₹6.3 lakh provided by the Australian government under DAP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.