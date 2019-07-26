Australian team meets CM

Australian Consul General in Chennai Susan Grace and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed various areas where there was scope for investment and development in the State.

A delegation of 22 Australian officials and experts led by Ms. Susan Grace met Mr. Jagan at his office on Thursday.

The delegation had earlier toured the capital region and met Ministers and Secretaries of various departments for two days.

Mr. Jagan and Ms. Susan discussed areas of interest such as development of mines, manufacturing of lithium batteries, education sector, logistics, and airports.

Ms. Susan assured all help for the development of industries in the State and Mr. Jagan welcomed it. He further told the team that the government was keen on introducing electric buses to reduce air pollution and asked them to extend their cooperation.