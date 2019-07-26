Vijayawada

Australian team meets CM

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento to Australian Consul-General in Chennai, Susan Grace.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento to Australian Consul-General in Chennai, Susan Grace.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

more-in

Australian Consul General in Chennai Susan Grace and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed various areas where there was scope for investment and development in the State.

A delegation of 22 Australian officials and experts led by Ms. Susan Grace met Mr. Jagan at his office on Thursday.

The delegation had earlier toured the capital region and met Ministers and Secretaries of various departments for two days.

Mr. Jagan and Ms. Susan discussed areas of interest such as development of mines, manufacturing of lithium batteries, education sector, logistics, and airports.

Ms. Susan assured all help for the development of industries in the State and Mr. Jagan welcomed it. He further told the team that the government was keen on introducing electric buses to reduce air pollution and asked them to extend their cooperation.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
development
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 1:25:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/australian-team-meets-cm/article28714549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY