Attender tests positive at secretariat

An attender of the department of Agriculture tested positive at the fourth block of the secretariat in velagapudi promoting the staff to vacate the premises. The General Administration Department (GAD) has begun sanitising the whole premises and Sodium Hypochlorite solution was sprayed on the main roads.
The man came from Nellore and was posted at the Agriculture Department. The police said that RT-PCR tests conducted on the staff revealed that a man tested positive. Tests would be conducted on the remaining personnel, police said.
``Random tests conducted on the personnel revealed that one man tested positive and we have sent samples of other personnel too. We have also restricted movement into the block 4 of the secretariat,’’ said DSP, Thullur, Srinivasa Reddy.
With news that the Covid-19 has made its mark in secretariat, panic sent in among the staff. The GAD also placed thermal screening equipment and sanitisers at the entry and exit points of the secretariat.
