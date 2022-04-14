At least six killed in fire accident in Andhra Pradesh’s pharma unit

Most of the 12 injured received over 70% burns: GGH officials

At least six persons were killed in a major fire accident that occurred in the Porus Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, a pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing unit in Akkireddy Gudem village, Musunuru Mandal in Eluru district near Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police and fire personnel, the accident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when a Stainless Steel (SS) Reactor exploded allegedly following a gas leakage.

While five persons died on the spot, one person succumbed to burn injuries undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, according to the police.

GGH, Vijayawada officials say that a majority of the 12 victims being treated sustained more than 70% burns.

Speaking to reports at the accident site, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said there were 18 persons including two chemists and 16 workers working in the unit at the time of the mishap.

He said, a case has been registered and an investigation was taken up. Porus manufactures Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) and Speciality Chemicals at the unit.