Aswamedha Gayatri maha yagnam from January 5

A four-day Aswamedha Gayatri Mahayagnam, organised by Haridwar-based Akhila Viswagayatri Parivar, will be held at NRI Medical College premises at Mangalagiri from January 5 to 8, according to Brij Mohan, South Zone in-charge, here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, he said the yagnam was aimed at enhancing prosperity of the newly coming up capital city – Amaravati. “It is an experiment meant to help Andhra Pradesh overcome hiccups following bifurcation and divine intervention help AP surge ahead in development.”

He said the trust had been organising yagnams since 1992 and so far 43 yagnams were organised all over the country. “We are operating all over the country and also in 27 countries spreading the spiritual concept among people.”

Dr. Mohan said as many as 501 homam pits will be installed at Yagnasala and 200 purohits from various parts of the country will conduct special pujas and rituals.

Sobha yatra

He said Sobha Yatra involving 11,000 kalasams will be organised on January 5 followed by lighting of 27,000 diyas. “The four-day event will also witness discourses, seminars and cultural events by experts.”

Trust members Bojanapalli Prasad, Perla Venkateswara Rao, Raghavaiah, Sitaram Sarma, Venugopala Reddy and others took part in the meeting.