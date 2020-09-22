Assistant sub-inspector at Kalikiri police station lands in ACB trap

CHITTOOR

22 September 2020 08:27 IST

The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from the Tirupati region on Monday allegedly caught red-handed an assistant sub-inspector at Kalikiri police station, V. Damodhar, when he was accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a complainant. According to the ACB officials, the ASI had demanded the amount from the members of a family of Kalikiri mandal to process the bail plea of a youth in remand in a dowry harassment case. A family member had brought it to the notice of the ACB Deputy SP Allabaksh .

Advertising

Advertising